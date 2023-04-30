comscore NFL Draft pick Nick Herbig joins brother in Pittsburgh | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

NFL Draft pick Nick Herbig joins brother in Pittsburgh

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news reports
  • Today
  • Updated 1:17 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on March 4.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on March 4.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oregon’s Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu participates in the 40-yard dash at the school’s NFL Pro Day on March 14 in Eugene, Ore.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Oregon’s Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu participates in the 40-yard dash at the school’s NFL Pro Day on March 14 in Eugene, Ore.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on March 2.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on March 2.

After two days of silence, three Hawaii high school alumni heard the sounds they wanted from their phones Saturday, on the third day of the NFL Draft. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii water polo on to Big West semis
Next Story
Scoreboard - April 30, 2023

Scroll Up