CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4. MONDAY VOLLEYBALL ILH Varsity II/III boys: Tournament, Round 3, Maryknoll at Saint Louis; Hanalani at Le Jardin. Matches start at 6 p.m.

