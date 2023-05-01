Letter: Action needed against dogfights, cockfights

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The killing of two people at a cockfighting event should enrage people, but the fact that this has been going on in our own backyard for decades, but is only getting coverage now, should concern people as well. Read more

The killing of two people at a cockfighting event should enrage people, but the fact that this has been going on in our own backyard for decades, but is only getting coverage now, should concern people as well.

Once again, whether it is dogfighting or cockfighting, it doesn’t get the attention it deserves unless human lives are affected.

The fact that these innocent and helpless animals, who suffer as we do, are subjected to unspeakable suffering but doesn’t make the news or get the attention it deserves unless human lives are impacted, saddens and concerns me, as it should anyone who has a conscience.

How can we see the horrific images of animals torn apart for profit and glory, and just shake our heads but not care enough to do something about it?

Ginny Tiu

Hawaii Loa Ridge

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter