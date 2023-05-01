Letter: Council members knew pay when they took job

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

These City Council members asking for an outrageous increase in pay is a perfect example of the tail wagging the dog. They knew what they were in for when they ran for office.

Where in our society do you see employees giving themselves such a raise without the employers permission? The Council members are the employees of the people of Hawaii.

Put it to a vote on our next election. See if they will be around when the results come in. We have many competent people out here ready to take their place on the Council.

George Higashi

Kaneohe

