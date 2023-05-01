comscore Letter: Hawaii should just lower bar for medical cannabis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Hawaii should just lower bar for medical cannabis

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The bill to legalize the recreational use of small amounts of cannabis has again gone up in smoke (pun intended), and instead, the issue is being sent to yet another working group to be analyzed and studied. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: UH volleyball emcee Kiaaina draws praise

Scroll Up