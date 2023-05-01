Letter: Hawaii should just lower bar for medical cannabis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The bill to legalize the recreational use of small amounts of cannabis has again gone up in smoke (pun intended), and instead, the issue is being sent to yet another working group to be analyzed and studied. We all know what this means: sorry, try again next year.

Since it is clear to everybody that this legislation is going nowhere, why not focus instead on lowering the requirements to obtain a medical marijuana card? We could expand the handful of acceptable conditions to include issues like insomnia. In much more conservative states like Oklahoma, it is almost laughably easy to acquire a medical cannabis card. As a result, there has been a proliferation of regulated dispensaries, with hundreds in the city of Tulsa alone.

This solution may not make everyone happy, but it could give more people access to a drug they find useful and beneficial while legislators study the issue yet again.

Marcy Wilhelm

Waipahu

