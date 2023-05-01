Letter: Singer Leed should have given mall a heads-up

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I like Melveen Leed and her music, but I was disappointed in how she handled the incident at Kuhio Mall on the Big Island.

Doing a livestreaming event on private property without giving a “heads- up” to the manager was disrespectful.

Mike Okumura

Manoa

