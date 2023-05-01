Editorial: Ensure $115M for online is optimized

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Federal money has always been a significant part of Hawaii’s cash flow, and that spigot has been opened to a significant degree since President Joe Biden’s administration took the reins of power in the middle of a devastating COVID-19 pandemic. Biden came in hot, determined to deliver on a progressive agenda that included focus on building up U.S. infrastructure and supporting underserved communities.

Both agenda items are addressed in rolling out broadband access to unserved and underserved communities in rural and urban parts of Hawaii, across the islands. Congress and Biden joined in authorizing federal funding to provide free or low-cost internet service to 17 million U.S. households; that includes $115.5 million to upgrade Hawaii’s internet technology.

The money’s here, and the race is on to spend it. Along with that golden opportunity comes a stiff responsibility: to ensure the money is used most effectively to serve its intended recipients.

The $115.5 million, earmarked to provide high-speed, affordable access across the islands, must be spent by December 2026. Among the requirements: installing undersea cable connecting each island, simultaneously.

It’s painfully clear that many residents of Hawaii do not have reliable internet access. During COVID-19, both U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda report, they saw school-age children posted up in Zippy’s parking lots so that they could access a signal that would allow them to complete their schoolwork remotely, as classrooms were closed. Hirono and Tokuda joined U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, U.S. Rep. Ed Case, Gov. Josh Green and federal officials Thursday in announcing the Hawaii funding.

Poor connectivity deprives schoolchildren of access to information. It prevents the delivery of remote health care to those with no other easy access to care. And it keeps otherwise competent Hawaii workers out of the job market for positions that are carried out exclusively online, including jobs originating outside of the islands.

The money for Hawaii is aimed at “underrepresented and disadvantaged communities,” and residents of public-housing projects in urban Honolulu are among them.

The hurdles are many, including obtaining the multitude of county, state and federal permits necessary within two years to lay undersea cables to each island, and determining which communities have the greatest need.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who is leading the broadband charge, told the Hono­lulu Star-Advertiser that even the basic estimates of how many households, schools, libraries and businesses are in need of affordable, high-speed internet connectivity are subject to question.

Despite — or because of — the speedy action required to meet deadlines, tight controls on spending are a must.

Many of Hawaii’s taxpayers still blanch at the memory of revelations over prominent Hawaii island businessman Albert Hee’s self-dealing and misuse of federal funds allocated to providing internet access to Department of Hawaiian Homelands residents in rural areas. Hee was found to have funneled more than $4 million to personal use through his interconnected companies, and served a sentence in federal prison.

While this project is much less siloed and more accountable to federal oversight, a short deadline to spend money fast can attract hustlers looking for a quick buck.

Access to high-speed internet service for Hawaii’s 89 public-housing projects, serving an estimated 13,000 residents, is expected within 2-1/2 years. Construction of a new undersea broadband cable system is targeted for 2025, with connectivity to follow a few years later.

Among others, Luke’s reputation as a budget and spending hawk will be put to the test in this case, as will the ability to lead a high-stakes, rapid roll-out project throughout the state. Hawaii is counting on these policy leaders to get this done right.