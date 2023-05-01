comscore Bleachers, no shade in revamped Aloha Stadium plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bleachers, no shade in revamped Aloha Stadium plan

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • RENDERING COURTESY STADIUM AUTHORITY The initial 2019 Aloha Stadium concept included 35,000 seats, a wraparound roof, dual-sided scoreboards and an adjacent amphitheater at a cost of $670 million.

    RENDERING COURTESY STADIUM AUTHORITY

    The initial 2019 Aloha Stadium concept included 35,000 seats, a wraparound roof, dual-sided scoreboards and an adjacent amphitheater at a cost of $670 million.

Gov. Josh Green’s revamped effort to replace Aloha Stadium is betting that a private developer will help pay for more than an economy-class venue. Read more

