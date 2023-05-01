comscore Expanded Hawaii preschool subsidies clear major legislative hurdle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Expanded Hawaii preschool subsidies clear major legislative hurdle

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A bill to greatly expand access to preschool for Hawaii children by making more and larger state subsidies available, and by allowing families with children as young as 3 to apply, has passed its last major hurdle at the state Legislature. Read more

