Homeless kauhale villages in Hawaii supported at Legislature | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Homeless kauhale villages in Hawaii supported at Legislature

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The state’s first “medical respite kauhale” is planned for the parking lot next to the state Department of Health.

    The state’s first “medical respite kauhale” is planned for the parking lot next to the state Department of Health.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2022 The state’s first kauhale, Kama‘oku, opened in Kalaeloa in 2021. The 37 120-square-foot tiny homes were built on 1.5 acres of decommissioned Naval Air Station Barbers Point land off Yorktown Street at a cost of $20,000 per unit.

    The state’s first kauhale, Kama‘oku, opened in Kalaeloa in 2021. The 37 120-square-foot tiny homes were built on 1.5 acres of decommissioned Naval Air Station Barbers Point land off Yorktown Street at a cost of $20,000 per unit.

The Legislature has backed expanding Gov. Josh Green’s “kauhale” efforts to create permanent villages of tiny homes for homeless people across the islands, along with Hawaii’s first-ever effort to provide affordable rental units for teachers and other public school employees. Read more

