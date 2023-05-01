Homeless kauhale villages in Hawaii supported at Legislature
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:37 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The state’s first “medical respite kauhale” is planned for the parking lot next to the state Department of Health.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2022
The state’s first kauhale, Kama‘oku, opened in Kalaeloa in 2021. The 37 120-square-foot tiny homes were built on 1.5 acres of decommissioned Naval Air Station Barbers Point land off Yorktown Street at a cost of $20,000 per unit.