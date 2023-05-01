Southwest unveils Imua One to mark Hawaii anniversary

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Southwest Airlines Co. marked its fifth year of serving the Aloha State on Friday by unveiling Imua One, a Hawaii-themed aircraft with a design that symbolizes the partnership between the Hawaiian Islands and the Dallas-based carrier.

“Imua,” which in Hawaiian means moving forward, was selected to underscore teamwork at Southwest, the airline said.

“For more than five dec­ades, the people of Southwest have moved together toward an ever-brighter future with their unmistakably unique strength of courage and spirit,” Southwest said.

Imua One was introduced at Long Beach (Calif.) Airport, one of eight mainland gateways where Southwest offers nonstop service to the islands. Kahu Kordell Kekoa led a Hawaiian blessing and dedication of the aircraft,

“When we dedicate an airplane, it’s not only a symbol of gratitude, but also of a promise we’ve made,” Southwest President and CEO Bob Jordan said on the anniversary of the carrier’s first interisland flight. “Hawaii welcomed Southwest with warm aloha, and we approached serving the people of Hawaii with an earnest desire to connect them with important moments, places and the people who matter most in their lives. We’ve grown since our first arrival on the islands four years ago, to 90 departures a day, thanks to the support of Island communities.”

Oahu-based Osaki Creative Group designed Imua One with the guidance of Herman Piikea Clark, a Native Hawaiian artist, designer and researcher. The aircraft’s design features eight elements that represent concepts in Hawaiian culture that also align with Southwest’s values.

The aircraft design features stars for each of the five airports in Hawaii that Southwest serves (Honolulu, Lihue, Kahului, Kona and Hilo). It also features six paddlers in an outrigger representing the concept of imua, and six turtles in two groups of three to represent harmony and balance. Emblazoned near the nose of the aircraft, a lei honors unique islands through their official flowers.

Reflective of colors in Southwest’s heart logo, including bold blue, warm red and sunrise yellow, a gradient transition from blue to yellow represents the evolution from night to day and honors Hawaiian history of journeying the Pacific using wind and following the guidance of the sun, stars and moon to navigate.

Southwest also donated $10,000 to eight organizations in the islands to underscore a commitment to longtime community partners in Hawaii. These organizations support causes close to Southwest and align with elements and themes featured on Imua One. The organizations are AccesSurf, Boys &Girls Club Hawaii, Hoola na Pua, LIV. Pregnancy &Women’s Wellness, the National Tropical Botanical Garden, Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association, Pacific Whale Foundation and University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy.