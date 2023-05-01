comscore Southwest unveils Imua One to mark Hawaii anniversary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Southwest unveils Imua One to mark Hawaii anniversary

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY LONG BEACH AIRPORT Southwest Airlines dedicated Imua One at Long Beach Airport in California on Friday as a tribute and symbol of gratitude to Southwest employees and the people the airline serves in Hawaii.

Southwest Airlines Co. marked its fifth year of serving the Aloha State on Friday by unveiling Imua One, a Hawaii-themed aircraft with a design that symbolizes the partnership between the Hawaiian Islands and the Dallas-based carrier. Read more

