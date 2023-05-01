Southwest unveils Imua One to mark Hawaii anniversary
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
COURTESY LONG BEACH AIRPORT
Southwest Airlines dedicated Imua One at Long Beach Airport in California on Friday as a tribute and symbol of gratitude to Southwest employees and the people the airline serves in Hawaii.
