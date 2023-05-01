comscore State might remove Wailua Dam Reservoir | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State might remove Wailua Dam Reservoir

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

The Wailua Reservoir Dam was built a century ago to provide water for a thriving sugar industry on Kauai. With the sugar plantations long gone and agriculture on the decline, the reservoir and dam — now run by the state — no longer serve their original purpose. Read more

