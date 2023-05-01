Carissa Moore wins Margaret River Pro

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii surfer Carissa Moore notched her 27th career Champions Tour win with her victory at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro on Friday. Moore made significant strides up the rankings and now sits at World No. 2.

The Honolulu native earned her second event win of the season, and third career Margaret River win after beating Australian Tyler Wright in the finals. Moore set the tone in the final round with a 5.00 on her first wave. She followed that with a 6.10 on her fourth ride for an overall score of 11.10. Wright, who tallied 58% of the fan picks to win the matchup, scored a 9.17 overall on 4.57 and 4.60 rides.

Moore reached the finals after besting Australian surfer Bronte Macaulay in the first semifinal heat. Moore surfed a 5.33 on her second wave and a 7.17 on her third to cruise past Macaulay with 12.50 points. Macaulay scored 1.07 on her second ride and 3.00 on her third to finish with 4.07 points in the round.

On the men’s side, Brazil’s Gabriel Medina claimed a dominant win over American Griffin Colapinto. Medina scored a 17.50 overall out of a possible 20, with an 8.00 on his second wave and a near-perfect 9.50 out of a possible 10 on his third ride to beat Colapinto.