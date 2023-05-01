comscore Carissa Moore wins Margaret River Pro | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Carissa Moore wins Margaret River Pro

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

Hawaii surfer Carissa Moore notched her 27th career Champions Tour win with her victory at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro on Friday. Read more

