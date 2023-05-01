Scoreboard – May 1, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity II/III boys: Tournament, Round 3, Maryknoll at Saint Louis; Hanalani at Le Jardin. Matches start at 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I Championships, first round, Kailua vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 10 a.m.; Moanalua vs. Hilo, 1 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Leilehua, 4 p.m.; Mililani vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m. Games at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I Championships, first round, Mililani vs. Hilo, 11:30 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Maui, 2 p.m.; Kaiser vs. ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Waianae, 7 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II Championships, first round, Kohala vs. Kapaa, noon; Waialua vs. Honokaa, 2:15 p.m.; Aiea vs. Lanai, 4:30 p.m.; Radford vs. Damien, 7 p.m. Games at McKinley.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Tournament, Final, Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

Water Polo

Big West Conference

UC Irvine 10, Hawaii 9

Goal Scorers—UH: Alba Bonamusa Boix, Lot Stertefeld 2, Jordan Wedderburn 2, Bia Mantellato Dias 2, Libby Gault, Lucia Gomez de la Puente. UCI: Nioka Thomas, Kili Skibby, Airian Grisham 3, Kennedy East 2, Jensine Bugelli, Libby Alexander 2, .