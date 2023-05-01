comscore UC Riverside executes to defeat UH with walk-off walk | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UC Riverside executes to defeat UH with walk-off walk

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.

The UC Riverside baseball team scored the winning run on a walk-off walk to defeat Hawaii 7-6 Sunday at the Riverside (Calif.) Sports Complex. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 30, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio – May 1, 2023

Scroll Up