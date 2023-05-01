comscore UH water polo team falls in overtime | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH water polo team falls in overtime

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.

The Hawaii Rainbow Wahine water polo team’s quest for redemption came up short in a 10-9 overtime loss to defending champion UC Irvine in the Big West Championship game Sunday at the UC Santa Barbara campus pool. Read more

