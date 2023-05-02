Medical examiner identifies 3 from 3 separate Oahu crashes

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified three people who died in three separate crashes on Oahu over the weekend.

The 26-year-old man who died in Sunday’s motorcycle crash in West Oahu has been identified as Jun Jun Villanueva of Waipahu.

Honolulu police said Villanueva was traveling southbound on Kunia Road at a “high rate of speed” and took the Kunia offramp when he lost control on the turn and was thrown onto the roadway at about 9 a.m.

He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died. Villanueva was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said speed was a factor. It’s unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were factors.

Another motorcyclist who died in a separate crash in Kapolei early Sunday has been identified as Richard-Ian Silva.

Police said Silva, 35, of Kapolei, was traveling westbound on Kapolei Parkway when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and was thrown onto the median at about 1:30 a.m. He sustained multiple blunt force injuries and was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.

Police said Silva was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The medical examiner’s office identified the 70-year-old pedestrian who died after a vehicle struck him in Kalihi Saturday night as Ray Y. Inoue.

Police said Inoue was walking in a crosswalk against a “Don’t Walk” sign on Nimitz Highway when a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old man struck him at about 11:45 p.m. Inoue, of no local address, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it’s unknown whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

A total of 24 traffic-related fatalities have occurred on Oahu so far this year compared to 18 at the same time last year.