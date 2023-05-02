Column: Plant-based diets can help you avoid obesity, ICU

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As an intensive care unit doctor in Honolulu, I typically meet patients at what looks like the most critical moment of their entire lives — when they are severely ill or dying. Yet what I’ve learned is that sometimes the actual “most critical moment” of my patients’ lives happened long ago. When choices were made that would lead them to my ICU in the future.

Not all ICU patients are dying of old age. Many have diseases that might have been avoided, or delayed: such as drug-related issues, avoidance of medication, smoking, alcohol intake — and obesity.

Obesity is associated with nearly 200 health issues. Nearly 2 out of 5 Americans are obese, and that number continues to rise. Sometimes it’s the result of genetics or the side effects of medications. But regardless of the cause, there is one simple dietary alteration that can help prevent obesity from leading to an ICU prematurely:

Eat less meat.

Meat, particularly red and processed meat, contains saturated fat and cholesterol, which can increase your waistline (visceral body fat, also known as abdominal obesity). Johns Hopkins studied people who had a high consumption of meat per day compared to those who consumed less meat. Meat eaters were 33% more likely to have abdominal obesity. Harvard showed that large amounts of red meats and unhealthy fats played key roles in obesity.

I am Japanese. My country is famous for its super fatty expensive fancy steaks, like Kobe beef. I was raised eating fish and meat. Nonetheless, having done my full medical training in both Japan and the U.S., I have learned that one of the best and most healthy ways to approach obesity and disease prevention is to eat more plant-based foods.

Trends like intermittent fasting can be beneficial, but can also cause hunger while depriving your body of nutrients. Medications like Ozempic that have been found to aid in weight loss can cause nausea, dehydration and headaches — and may even increase your risk of thyroid cancers and pancreatitis.

However, people who simply eat less red and processed meats and instead focus on fruits, vegetables and whole grains were repeatedly found to be slimmer and healthier than those who ate meat. The Mayo Clinic advocates reducing meat consumption. Because plant-based diets center around foods that are low in calories, you can eat a higher volume without exceeding your calorie needs.

And these days, plant-based foods have graduated beyond just salads. At groceries, restaurants and even fast-food chains, you can find products like plant-based meats that are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibers without all the unhealthy saturated fats and cholesterol found in red meat. Plant-based diets can be easier to adopt — and are becoming popular alternatives to traditional diets.

Plant-based foods have been found to reduce inpatient hospital admissions for those with serious medical conditions, to be useful nonpharmacological tools for reducing chronic inflammation, and to significantly aid the treatment of coronary artery disease. Plant-based diets also seem to be as effective as traditional omnivorous diet for athletes to enhance their performance.

Tackling obesity goes beyond just fitting into our jeans. Weight management — especially plant-based methods — are a major factor in longevity, improving overall health and the ability to function day to day.

Take it from me. You do not want to meet someone like me, professionally, until you absolutely must. Adding more plant-based foods can do more than take a few inches off your waist — it can take you decades further into life.