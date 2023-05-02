Editorial | Letters Letter: Enough already with the illegal fireworks Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! People in Waipahu are still busting illegal fireworks for no reason. This is causing harm to my dogs and to my grandchildren, as it wakes them up from an early bedtime. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. People in Waipahu are still busting illegal fireworks for no reason. This is causing harm to my dogs and to my grandchildren, as it wakes them up from an early bedtime. I was against banning fireworks, but this is getting ridiculous. Police can’t do anything and neighbors won’t turn them in. Enough already. William Pirtle Waipahu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Let tourism industry pay for promotions, not HTA