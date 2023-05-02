Letter: Enough already with the illegal fireworks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

People in Waipahu are still busting illegal fireworks for no reason. This is causing harm to my dogs and to my grandchildren, as it wakes them up from an early bedtime.

I was against banning fireworks, but this is getting ridiculous. Police can’t do anything and neighbors won’t turn them in. Enough already.

William Pirtle

Waipahu

