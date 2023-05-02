comscore Letter: HMSA executives’ pay raises deserve scrutiny | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: HMSA executives’ pay raises deserve scrutiny

The HMSA article about executive pay was a bull’s-eye (“HMSA execs saw big pandemic pay raises,” Star-Advertiser, April 30). I would like to commend journalist Sophie Cocke for her pursuit of facts and her outstanding reporting. Read more

