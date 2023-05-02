Letter: HMSA executives’ pay raises deserve scrutiny

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The HMSA article about executive pay was a bull’s-eye (“HMSA execs saw big pandemic pay raises,” Star-Advertiser, April 30). I would like to commend journalist Sophie Cocke for her pursuit of facts and her outstanding reporting.

I hope that there will be a follow-up article about the loss or reduction of benefits that current HMSA members are experiencing.

Copays for prescription drugs as well as necessary laboratory work have increased exponentially. The percentage of increases are even higher than the executive pay raises, causing much distress to many members, especially those on fixed incomes.

How can these reduction in benefits be justified when nonprofit board members are now receiving compensation? I believe government officials should be investigating this.

Finally I would also like to applaud Dennis Miller, a Waikiki business owner and health-care reform advocate quoted in the story, for his advocacy.

The facts shared in this article underscore the reason we need to steadfastly support our daily newspaper.

Allan Fujimoto

Kailua

