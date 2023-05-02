Editorial | Letters Letter: It’s past time for teachers to get full-page attention Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! We just got back from a wonderful nation of hard-working people: Japan. When we opened the paper, we saw full-page accolades for athletes. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. We just got back from a wonderful nation of hard-working people: Japan. When we opened the paper, we saw full-page accolades for athletes. The first comment by my wife Sandy, who is a retired teacher, upon seeing the full-page images of sports heroes, was why isn’t there full-page recognition of teachers? Teachers make students great! Teachers train students, to be doctors, lawyers and writers for newspapers — and yes, help even make great athletes whose faces daily grace the front paper and sports page of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Hopefully the paper will honor teachers, too — who are such an important part of our community and keep making Hawaii’s students great again and again! Please consider recognizing this overlooked segment of our community with full-page photos of great teachers in Hawaii. It’s way past time to recognize these wonderful people. Jim Delmonte Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Let tourism industry pay for promotions, not HTA