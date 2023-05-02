Letter: It’s past time for teachers to get full-page attention

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We just got back from a wonderful nation of hard-working people: Japan. When we opened the paper, we saw full-page accolades for athletes. Read more

The first comment by my wife Sandy, who is a retired teacher, upon seeing the full-page images of sports heroes, was why isn’t there full-page recognition of teachers?

Teachers make students great! Teachers train students, to be doctors, lawyers and writers for newspapers — and yes, help even make great athletes whose faces daily grace the front paper and sports page of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Hopefully the paper will honor teachers, too — who are such an important part of our community and keep making Hawaii’s students great again and again!

Please consider recognizing this overlooked segment of our community with full-page photos of great teachers in Hawaii. It’s way past time to recognize these wonderful people.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

