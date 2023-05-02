Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Still no video from Navy on AFFF spill Today Updated 9:02 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! On Nov. 29, the Navy spilled about 1,300 gallons of a fire-dousing chemical foam infused with toxic “forever chemicals,” per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) linked to cancers and other health problems, at its trouble-plagued Red Hill fuel facility. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On Nov. 29, the Navy spilled about 1,300 gallons of a fire-dousing chemical foam infused with toxic “forever chemicals,” per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) linked to cancers and other health problems, at its trouble-plagued Red Hill fuel facility. Only after this did the Navy reveal an even larger spill of the aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) — an estimated 1,500 gallons on Dec. 7, 2019, as well as a 5,000-gallon spill of AFFF and water on Sept. 29, 2020. Despite intense public concern, and an ongoing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency probe, the military has yet to release a recounting of how the spills occurred, or video recorded at the site. That’s just wrong — and far from reassuring. Previous Story Letter: Hawaii should just lower bar for medical cannabis