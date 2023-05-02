comscore Off the news: Still no video from Navy on AFFF spill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the news: Still no video from Navy on AFFF spill

On Nov. 29, the Navy spilled about 1,300 gallons of a fire-dousing chemical foam infused with toxic “forever chemicals,” per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) linked to cancers and other health problems, at its trouble-plagued Red Hill fuel facility. Read more

