The negotiations with 24 Waiahole farmers are still ongoing, but state officials have to feel encouraged that 11 of the farmers, known collectively as Mahi'ai O Waiahole, have signed amended lease agreements.

The signed leases spell out yearly $1,650 rents for residential lots, up from $500, and doubling annual farm-lot rents to $200 per acre of agricultural land. The state will now get a full percentage point of gross ag revenue. Sounds like a good deal for the remaining tenants, too.