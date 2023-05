Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Mattel has debuted a new Barbie doll in the image of trailblazing Chinese American actor Anna May Wong.

On Monday the toy company unveiled the doll as part of its “Inspiring Women” collection. The Barbie wears Wong’s signature hairstyle (bangs and a low bun), a dragon-embroidered gown and red and gold accessories.

In a statement featured on the Barbie Instagram account, the toymakers at Mattel said they are “proud to spotlight the courageous life and legacy of Anna May Wong, widely considered to be the first Chinese American movie star.” In 2022, Wong became the first Asian American to be printed on U.S. currency. She also was the first Asian American woman to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for acting in 1960. She died a year later at age 56.

The Wong doll is now available to purchase for $35 on the Mattel website. Inside the collectible box — stamped with a black-and-white photo of Wong and a copy of her signature — are a doll stand and certificate of authenticity.