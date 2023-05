Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Margotto Hawaii announces its first celebrity chef collaboration with legendary Hawaii regional cuisine chef, Alan Wong. For one night only at 6 p.m. May 10, Margotto Group executive chef Kenta Kayama and Wong present a special dinner, which includes signature dishes, recipe trades and a wine pairing prepared by master sommelier Chuck Furuya.

The eight-course meal will showcase a classic favorite of Wong and Kayama, along with a signature presentation swap, during which each chef will reimagine the other’s recipe by add ing their own twist. Other dishes will feature fresh black summer truffles from Italy, as well as the infusion of white truffle honey or black truffle butter.

Cost is $485. Reservations are available on OpenTable. For more information, visit margotto-hawaii.com or call 808-592-8500.

Breakfast goes beyond

Located on the 21st floor of The Twin Fin Hotel (2570 Kalakaua Ave.), is its Coconut Club, which entices guests with an exclusive Breakfast Above the Beach Package. While enjoying the breathtaking views of Waikiki Beach, Diamond Head crater and beyond, patrons will be able to indulge in a variety of items from light and healthy options to hot and savory choices. Oatmeal, yogurt, açaí bowls, pancakes and kalua pork eggs Benedict are just a few options included in the rotating selection the breakfast has to offer from 7 to 10 a.m. daily.

Patrons will save up to 20% on ocean view rooms with the Breakfast Above the Beach Package and will enjoy the exclusive Coconut Club for up to two adults and two children per room, per day.

Visit twinfinwaikiki.com for more info.

Step toward sustainability

Led by co-founders Don MacQuarrie and Hiroshi Arai, Kona Butterfish Co. is seeking investors to help its mission of taking a step towards a more self-sufficient and sustainable Hawaii by farming sablefish. The saltwater fish — known to Hawaii as butterfish for its intensely rich, buttery flavor — has had a steady decline in supply over the years as the peak catch of the fish has fallen to 25,000 tons in 2022, compared to the 90,000 tons that were caught in the 1970s.

Hawaii Ocean Science and Technology Park is located along the Kona Coast. It is the ideal location for the company’s sablefish farming operation as its pristine water makes it possible to raise safe and secure fish free of parasites, mercury or microplastics. The company — and renowned chef Alan Wong who has joined the initiative as an adviser — plans to break ground on the farm this summer.

For more information, visit konabutterfish.com.

Filipino food and fun

The Filipino Fiesta will take place 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 6 at the Filipino Community Center. Attendees can enjoy local vendors and activities like an adobo cook-off and more.

Eddie Flores, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue founder and creator of the Filipino Fiesta, shares his sister’s chicken adobo recipe, aptly named after her.

Rosa Serai Chicken Adobo Ingredients:

• 5-7 pounds chicken thighs (full pieces with skin and bones)

• 1 cup white vinegar

• 1 cup shoyu

• 5 cloves minced garlic

• 5 bay leaves

• 1 large round onion, sliced into 1/2 inch slices

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

• 2 tablespoons peppercorns

• 2 teaspoon sugar

Directions:

Mix all ingredients. Marinate at least 20 minutes or overnight. Bring to boil in a Dutch oven on high heat. Cook on medium heat, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Add onions to the pot. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 1-1.5 hours till meat is tender. If there is a lot of liquid left, remove cover; turn up heat to reduce some of the liquid but not all.

Skim off 1/3-1/2 of the fat, but leave at least half. The fat is needed for the flavor.