Whether you refer to May 5 as Children’s Day or Boy’s Day, here are some ways to celebrate your keiki:

Boy’s Day Boxes

Online business Olive Branch Hawaii (olivebranchhawaii.com) is featuring Boy’s Day boxes ($15) with four dipped pretzels, four dipped Oreos and an assortment of Japanese arare and candies.

Visit olivebranchhawaii.com.

Colorful Confections

Big Island Candies (various locations) is offering three specialty treats. Choose from a keiki concert cube ($13; all prices are at Ala Moana Center store) — eight shortbreads, four macadamia honey chocolates — koi fish combo box ($15.50) or Children’s Day gift box ($14). The koi fish combo box features the business’s milk chocolate-dipped butter shortbread that’s decorated with rainbow sprinkles. It also includes one specialty chocolate and two macadamia honey chocolates. Meanwhile, the Children’s Day gift box includes four shortbreads, two brownies and two macadamia honey chocolates.

Visit bigislandcandies.com.

Mochi Madness

Indulge in Choco Le‘a’s (2909 Lowrey Ave.) four-piece Children’s Day assorted mochi truffle box ($12.99). This selection includes four flavors of fresh chichi dango mochi from Nisshodo (original, blueberry, strawberry and orange) in the business’s signature dark chocolate ganache. This year, each box will come with an assorted color keepsake koi pin.

Call 808-371-2234 or visit chocolea.com.