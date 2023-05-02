comscore Oodles of (soba) noodles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oodles of (soba) noodles

    Saba ($18) has a tendency to be pungent, but it’s well flavored here.

    Hokkaido uni is the centerpiece of one soba bowl ($42)

    Duck and watercress soba ($19)

    Mermaid sushi roll ($16)

    Silky king salmon and ikura donburi ($27.50)

    Tantalizing tempura A dish of assorted tempura includes two pieces of shrimp and single pieces of eggplant, kabocha and shimeji mushroom.

A second branch of Shokudo has opened in Kaimuki, but don’t expect Kaimuki Shokudo to be a twin of its sister Shokudo Japanese Restaurant & Bar on Kapiolani Boulevard. Read more

