More than 200 volunteers from over 20 local organizations partnered with American Savings Bank for its Seeds of Service Community Clean-Up on Saturday to restore the Chinatown- Kalihi community at Aala Park, College Walk, Sun Yat-sen Mall and Kila Kalikimaka Mall. Those are areas that the bank is committed to reactivating as thriving community gathering places. The event was the 12th cleanup ASB has organized in the area since 2015.

There were more than 200 participants, including American Savings employees and volunteers across Oahu. Volunteers received green Seeds of Service T-shirts, gloves, trash bags and other supplies before spreading out across the surrounding areas to clean, paint, remove trash and more.

“We are committed to bringing real impact to the community, which is why it’s important for us to continue bringing together our friends and family members to revitalize Aala Park and the neighboring areas,” American Savings President and CEO Ann Teranishi said in a statement.