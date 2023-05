Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

More than 200 students representing 21 different schools competed last weekend in the Hawai‘i Esports League’s Spring Championship presented by Hawaiian Telcom at Hawaii Pacific University’s Esports Arena. Read more

More than 200 students representing 21 different schools competed last weekend in the Hawai‘i Esports League’s Spring Championship presented by Hawaiian Telcom at Hawaii Pacific University’s Esports Arena.

The two-day event, in which students played up to 10 different games, recognized the state’s best youth esports gamers. Hawaiian Telcom partnered with Vanta, a youth esports and coaching platform, and the Hawai‘i Esports League.

Winning esports teams were from high schools Castle, Kapolei, McKinley and Mid-Pacific Institute and middle schools Ewa Makai, ‘Iolani, Kailua, Kalakaua and Wheeler.

Here are the champions:

High school champions of the spring season with game title, team and school:

>> Overwatch 2, Owls Black, Mid-Pacific Institute

>> Valorant, Team CG Maroon, Castle High School

>> Apex Legends, McKinley Apex 1, McKinley High School

>> Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Crews, KHSmash1, Kapolei High School

>> Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Solos, KHS1, Kapolei High School

>> Chess, McKinley Chess EA, McKinley High School

Middle school champions of the spring season with game title, team and school:

>> League of Legends, Iolani LoL White, ‘Iolani School

>> Rocket League, Kailua RLS Elites, Kailua Intermediate School

>> Fortnite, Wheeler Middle School Yellow Team, Wheeler Middle School

>> Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Crews, EMMS SSBU Crew 2 S, Ewa Makai Middle School

>> Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Solos, EMMS SSBU 17 S, Ewa Makai Middle School

>> Chess, Nightfall, Kalakaua Middle School