Hawaii officials seek to quell concerns about unsafe drinking water at school

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

For weeks, community members and state lawmakers representing Ewa Beach have been soliciting donations of bottled water for students at Iroquois Point Elementary School amid myriad concerns about unsafe drinking water due to either lingering effects of the 2021 Red Hill water crisis or the detection in 2022 of unsafe lead levels in a number of the school’s water fountains and sinks. Read more

