comscore Hawaii to pay to return homeless people back to mainland | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii to pay to return homeless people back to mainland

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 11 The state’s plan to return homeless people to the mainland includes providing $100,000 in airfare over each of the next two fiscal years. Above, a homeless encampment along Kapiolani Boulevard.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 11

    The state’s plan to return homeless people to the mainland includes providing $100,000 in airfare over each of the next two fiscal years. Above, a homeless encampment along Kapiolani Boulevard.

The state of Hawaii will pay to send homeless people back to the mainland as long as they have someone to welcome and house them there. Read more

Previous Story
Restaurant owners failed to pay their chefs overtime

Scroll Up