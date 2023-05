Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Telcom, in celebration of Earth Month, collected more than 4,000 pounds of e-waste during a recycling drive Saturday at the company’s base yard on Kikowaena Place in Moanalua. Hawaiian Telcom volunteers collected old electronics that included 40 printers, 55 computers and laptops, and more than 100 monitors, tablets and miscellaneous items. Hawaiian Telcom worked with Adams Cable Equipment to recycle any reusable components such as plastics, metals and glass, and to safely dispose of anything that could not be repurposed.