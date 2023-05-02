Hawaii’s Humane Societies take part in ‘Empty the Shelters’
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:39 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY
The Maui Humane Society will offer adoptions of kittens for a lower fee of $25 during the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” sponsorship through May 15.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree