Hawaii News

Hawaii’s Humane Societies take part in ‘Empty the Shelters’

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • COURTESY MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY The Maui Humane Society will offer adoptions of kittens for a lower fee of $25 during the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” sponsorship through May 15.

The story at the Hawaiian Humane Society is the same as for the Kauai, Maui and Hawaii island Humane Societies: Shelters are at overcapacity. Read more

