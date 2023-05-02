comscore More Honolulu water sources sought | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
More Honolulu water sources sought

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is still trying to find new water sources to make up for the capacity it lost after the 2021 Red Hill water crisis prompted it to take its Halawa shaft and two smaller wells offline to ensure jet fuel didn’t make its way into the public drinking water system. Read more

