Avison Young has named Craig Neher as senior vice president of its firm’s Honolulu office. Neher has more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience in the Hawaii markets. His depth of expertise in landlord representation includes in excess of 1 million square feet of mixed-use commercial properties. He has also provided tenant representation services for a wide range of national, regional and local clients.

