Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: East meets West conference for tech startups returns

  • By Ryan Ozawa
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.

East Meets West is Hawaii’s largest gathering of tech companies, startups, venture capitalists and investors, founders and entrepreneurs. And after disappearing off the calendar during the pandemic, it’s returning as an in-person conference May 18-19. Read more

On the Move: Craig Neher

