Visitor Society comforts family of hiking victim

Samuel Richardson, a 66-year-old visitor from Maryland, died April 23 after he fell 40 feet while hiking the Lanikai Pillbox Trail with his family.
Samantha Richardson, left, and her mother, Arlene Richardson, of Clarksburg, Md., spoke about the circumstances surrounding the death of father and husband Samuel Richardson after a fall from a Lanikai hiking trail April 23.