Visitors to Hawaii won’t pay more ‘green fees’ for now
- By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:23 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / MARCH 29
Visitors take in the view of Honolulu at the summit of the Diamond Head State Monument, which is one of several state parks that are now charging a “green fee.”
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree