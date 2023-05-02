comscore Waiahole farmers, state sign deal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waiahole farmers, state sign deal

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. signed amended lease agreements Sunday with 11 Waiahole Valley farmers that will have them pay below-market rents through 2038. Read more

