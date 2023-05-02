HHSAA tickets must be purchased online

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fans attending this week’s HHSAA baseball and softball tournament games on the University of Hawaii campus must purchase tickets online through etickethawaii.com. Read more

Mobile tickets are designed for smartphones. Tickets can be purchased for a group, then transferred to multiple individuals via text message.

Daily general admission tickets for both sports, including fees, are $11. Go to etickethawaii.com or bit.ly/HHSAAatUH2023 to purchase tickets.

The Division I baseball tournament (today through Friday) will have 12 games and the Division II tournament (Wednesday through Friday) will have four at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Division I softball tournament will have 13 games and the Division II tournament will have five at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Both tournaments will run today through Friday.

UH women’s tennis will face Oklahoma

The Hawaii women’s tennis team will play at No. 13 seed Oklahoma on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division I Championship.

The Rainbow Wahine, the Big West regular-season and tournament champions, are 14-7 overall and 8-1 in conference play. They beat UC Irvine, Long Beach State and Cal Poly in the Big West tournament, which ended Saturday.

The 64-team tournament field was announced Monday on NCAA.com.

Arkansas and Washington will play in the other first-round match in Norman, Okla.

UH Hilo men’s golf placed in West Regional

The Hawaii Hilo men’s golf team will compete in the NCAA Division II West Regional from May 11 to 13 at Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park, Calif.

The Vulcans won the PacWest championship, which was held April 17-19 at Wigwam Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Ariz.

The eight 10-team regionals were announced Monday.