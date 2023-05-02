Kamehameha edges Baldwin for top spot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha is back on the throne in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 this week. Read more

Kamehameha is back on the throne in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 this week.

The Warriors topped Saint Louis in the ILH championship game last week and replaced Baldwin at No. 1. Coaches and media were divided, with five first-place votes for Kamehameha and five for MIL champion Baldwin, but the Warriors had two more total points.

The Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships begin today. All four days of the Division I tournament are scheduled at Les Murakami Stadium. The four seeded teams have opening-round byes. The top seed, Kamehameha, will meet the Kamehameha-Maui/Kailua winner on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Baldwin is the second seed and will face the Leilehua-‘Iolani winner on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Third-seeded Waiakea will play the Saint Louis-Mililani winner on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

OIA champion Campbell is the fourth seed and will battle the Hilo-Moanalua winner on Wednesday morning (10 a.m.).

The eight-team, Division II state-tournament opening round will be played at school fields on Wednesday, with the semifinals and final at Les Murakami Stadium on Thursday and Friday. The top seed is Waipahu, which will play Konawaena at Radford High School on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, second seed Kamehameha-Hawaii plays Waianae at Pearl City’s field at 3:30 p.m. Third seed Kauai plays OIA runner-up Kahuku at 3:30 p.m., at Kaiser. Fourth seed Molokai plays Damien at noon, also at Radford’s field.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

May 1, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (5) (18-7-1, 10-4 ILH reg. season) 94 3

> def. No. 2 Saint Louis 7-2, Tuesday

> next: vs. KS-Maui/Kailua winner, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

2. Baldwin (5) (13-8-1, 10-2 MIL reg. season) 92 1

> next: def. KS-Maui 10-0, Tuesday

> next: vs. Leilehua-‘Iolani winner, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

3. Saint Louis (16-7-1, 9-4-1 ILH reg. season) 77 2

> next: lost to No. 3 Kamehameha 7-2, Tuesday

> next: vs. Mililani, today, 7 p.m.

4. Waiakea (15-4, 10-2 BIIF) 69 7

> lost to No. 4 Hilo 3-2, Monday

> def. No. 4 Hilo 1-0, Tuesday

> def. No. 4 Hilo 4-3, Wednesday

> next: vs. Saint Louis-Mililani winner, Wednesday, 1 p.m.

5. Hilo (14-2, 11-0 BIIF reg. season) 56 4

> def. No. 7 Waiakea 3-2, Monday

> lost to No. 7 Waiakea 1-0, Tuesday

> lost to No. 7 Waiakea 4-3, Wednesday

> def. Kaiser 11-3, Saturday

> next: vs. Moanalua, today, 1 p.m.

6. ‘Iolani (20-9-1, 8-5-1 ILH reg. season) 54 5

> next: vs. Leilehua, today, 4 p.m.

7. KS-Maui (11-7, 7-5 MIL reg. season) 31 NR

> lost to No. 1 Baldwin 10-0, Tuesday

> def. No. 6 Maui 2-0, Friday

> next: vs. Kailua, today, 10 a.m.

8. Campbell (16-6, 10-2 OIA reg. season) 23 9

> def. Pearl City 6-5, Tuesday

> def. Mililani 6-5 (8 inn), Thursday

> def. Leilehua 10-3, Friday

> next: vs. Hilo-Moanalua winner, Wednesday, 10 a.m.

9. (tie) Maui (15-5, 10-2 MIL reg. season) 20 6

> lost to KS-Maui, 2-0, Friday

9. (tie) Mid-Pacific (21-8, 9-5 ILH reg. season) 20 8

No longer in Top 10: Punahou (No. 10).