Roosevelt’s Tiana Burgess excelling despite being new to track and field

  Roosevelt senior Tiana Burgess won won the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet, 5.5 inches in the OIA Championships. Burgess practiced at Roosevelt on Friday.

  Roosevelt track and field star Tiana Burgess won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles in the OIA Championships. She also won the triple jump and finished third in the 100.

Sometimes, the reward of victory is followed by the pain of necessity. Tiana Burgess enjoyed the highlight of her season at the recent OIA track and field championships, winning the 300-meter hurdles in 46.13 seconds, besting her previous personal record of 46.35. Read more

