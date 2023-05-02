Roosevelt’s Tiana Burgess excelling despite being new to track and field
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:36 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Roosevelt senior Tiana Burgess won won the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet, 5.5 inches in the OIA Championships. Burgess practiced at Roosevelt on Friday.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Roosevelt track and field star Tiana Burgess won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles in the OIA Championships. She also won the triple jump and finished third in the 100.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree