Scoreboard – May 2, 2023

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I Championships, first round, Kailua vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 10 a.m.; Moanalua vs. Hilo, 1 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs.

Leilehua, 4 p.m.; Mililani vs. Saint Louis,

7 p.m. Games at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I

Championships, first round, Mililani vs. Hilo, 11:30 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Maui, 2 p.m.; Kaiser vs. ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Waianae, 7 p.m. Games at Rainbow

Wahine Softball Stadium.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II

Championships, first round, Kohala vs. Kapaa, noon; Waialua vs. Honokaa, 2:15 p.m.; Aiea vs. Lanai, 4:30 p.m.; Radford vs. Damien, 7 p.m. Games at McKinley.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Tournament, Final, Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I Championships. Quarterfinals at Les Murakami Stadium: Moanalua/Hilo winner vs. Campbell, 10 a.m.; Mililani/Saint Louis winner vs. Waiakea, 1 p.m.; ‘Iolani/Leilehua winner vs. Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Kailua/Kamehameha-Maui winner vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m. Consolation at Moanalua: Kailua/Kamehameha-Maui loser vs. Moanalua/Hilo loser, 3:30 p.m.

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II Championships: Quarterfinals, Damien vs. Molokai, noon at Radford; Konawaena vs. Waipahu, 3:30 p.m. at

Radford; Waianae vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3:30 p.m. at Pearl City; Kahuku vs. Kauai, 3:30 p.m. at Kaiser.

GOLF

ILH Varsity I: Finals, 6:30 a.m. at Pearl Country Club.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I

Championships. Quarterfinals: Leilehua/Waianae winner vs. Baldwin, 11:30 p.m.; Kaiser/’Iolani winner vs. Waiakea, 2 p.m.; Mililani/Hilo winner vs. Kamehameha,

4:30 p.m.; Kapolei/Maui winner vs.

Campbell, 7 p.m. Consolation: Kaiser/

‘Iolani loser vs. Kapolei/Maui loser, 9:15 a.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II

Championships. Quarterfinals: Aiea/

Lanai winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, noon; Kohala/Kapaa winner vs. Pac-Five, 2:15 p.m.; Waialua/Honokaa winner vs. Nanakuli, 4 p.m.; Radford/Damien winner vs. Waimea, 7 p.m. Consolation semifinals: Kohala/Kapaa loser vs. Waialua/Honokaa loser, 10 a.m. Games at McKinley.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Tournament, tie-breaker, if necessary, 6 p.m. at TBD.

AIR RIFLERY

OIA All-Stars

FIRST TEAM

Eastern Division

Boys

Player of the Year: Landon Lau (Moanalua)

Coaches of the Year: James and Ann

Olson (Kaiser)

First Team

Landon Lau (Moanalua); Gabriel Taira (Moanalua); Bronson Tafolo-Lin (Moanalua); Michael Mann (Kaiser); Bradley Uyeunten (Kaiser); Evanson Shimoda (Moanalua).

Girls

Player of the Year: Rylee Galino (Moanalua)

Coach of the Year: Barbara Lane (Moanalua)

First Team

Rylee Galino (Moanalua); Anna Seavey (Kalani); Tifany Subramaniam (Kalani); Jun Yang Liang (Kaiser); Abigayle Vendiola

(Kalani); Meigan Mitsuyoshi (Moanalua).

Western Division

Boys

Player of the Year: Sean Delara (Pearl City)

Coach of the Year: James Esteban

(Leilehua)

First Team

Sean Delara (Pearl City); Carson Ohira (Pearl City); Jayden Francoise (Leilehua); Connor Horiuchi (Pearl City); Evan Yonemura (Waipahu); Evan Suzuki (Pearl City).

Girls

Player of the Year: Jaylyn Dangaran (Leilehua)

Coaches of the Year: Les and Leland Aranaydo (Pearl City)

First Team

Jaylyn Dangaran (Leilehua); Stecya Santos (Pearl City); Kaidee Soohoo (Pearl City); Thalia Perpignan (Pearl City); Ella

Wenceslao (Pearl City); Chloe Obuhanych (Pearl City).

SECOND TEAM

Eastern Division

Boys

Hoyt Fujihara (Moanalua); Ryan Cochling (Moanalua); Virgil Lin (Kalani); Rowen Balagtas (Kaiser); Cody Yahata (Moanalua); Talon Lohman (Kahuku).

Girls

Gianna Fabre (Moanalua); Mikayla Hashimoto (Moanalua); Kirra Iwai (Moanalua); Vera Wang (Kaiser); Whitney Wu (Moanalua); Chloe Lee (Moanalua).

Western Division

Boys

Tobias Manmano (Pearl City); Danny Nguyen (Waialua); Jared Pacariem

(Leilehua); Jonah Mawae (Pearl City); Ayden Clark (Leilehua); Dane Allera

(Leilehua).

Girls

Kelli Soohoo (Pearl City); Keialana Akina (Leilehua); Serah Yogi (Pearl City); Jenna Liang (Pearl City); Brooke Hirota (Pearl City); Kaulana Lausterer (Waialua).

VOLLEYBALL

UH Men’s Schedule/RESULTS

(28-2 overall, 9-1 Big West)

Jan. 12 vs. Ball State W, 3-1

Jan. 13 vs. Ball State W, 3-1

Jan. 18 vs. Saint Francis W, 3-0

Jan. 20 vs. Saint Francis W, 3-0

Jan. 25 at Queen W, 3-0

Jan. 26 at Belmont Abbey W, 3-0

Jan. 28 at Barton W, 3-0

Feb. 10 at Stanford W, 3-0

Feb. 11 at Stanford W, 3-0

Feb. 16 vs. Concordia W, 3-1

Feb. 17 vs. Concordia W, 3-0

Feb. 22 vs. LIU W, 3-0

Feb. 24 vs. LIU W, 3-0

March 1 vs. Pepperdine W, 3-1

March 3 vs. Pepperdine W, 3-0

March 9 vs. Purdue FW! W, 3-0

March 10 vs. Penn State! L, 3-1

March 11 vs. UCLA! W, 3-1

March 17* vs. Long Beach St. L, 3-0

March 18* vs. Long Beach St. W, 3-0

March 24* at CSUN W, 3-0

March 25* at CSUN W, 3-0

March 31* at UC Santa Babara W, 3-0

April 1* at UC Santa Babara W, 3-0

April 7* vs. UC Irvine W, 3-1

April 8* vs. UC Irvine W, 3-0

April 14* vs. UC San Diego W, 3-1

April 15* vs. UC San Diego W, 3-0

Big West Tournament (2-0)

At Irvine, Calif.

Semifinals

April 21 vs. UC Santa Babara W, 3-0

Finals

April 22 vs. UC Irvine W, 3-1

NCAA Tournament

At Fairfax, Va.

Semifinals

May 4 Penn St. or Ohio St. 1:30 p.m. !—Outrigger Volleyball Invitational

*—Big West match

ILH

Boys Varsity II/III Tournament

Round 3

Monday

Saint Louis def. Maryknoll 25-20, 25-15,

17-25, 25-17

Hanalani def. Le Jardin 18-25, 25-20,

25-15, 25-19

ATHLETIC AWARDS

Chaminade

Male Athlete of the Year: Isaac Amaral-

Artharee, Men’s Basketball

Female Athlete of the Year: Lataisia Saulala, Women’s Volleyball

Silversword Award: Kaybrie Pe‘a,

Women’s Volleyball

Most Outstanding

Carolyn & David Wilson Most

Outstanding for Men’s Basketball: Braden Olsen

Women’s Basketball: Dallas Martinez

Men’s Cross Country: Owen Daugherty

Women’s Cross Country: Zoe

McDonough

Men’s Soccer: Brandon Yasue

Women’s Soccer: Kyla Takazono

Men’s Golf: Zachary DuBourdieu

Softball: Keaolani Takemura

Women’s Tennis: Emily Ramirez Miranda

George Naoiokalani Burns Most

Outstanding for Women’s Volleyball: Lataisia Saulala

Scholar-Athletes

Men’s Basketball: Kobe Young

Women’s Basketball: Sasha Phillip

Men’s Cross Country: Peyton Oshiro

Women’s Cross Country: Leila-Jayne Casison

Men’s Soccer: Brandon Yasue

Women’s Soccer: Hoku Schatz

Men’s Golf: Schuyler Peterson

Softball: Chasity McKean

Women’s Tennis: Emily Ramirez Miranda

Women’s Volleyball: Greta Corti

Most Inspirational

Men’s Basketball: Raazhel Watkins

Women’s Basketball: Mary-Lee Mitchell

Men’s Cross Country: Peter Jan Ramos

Women’s Cross Country: Ashley

Yoshikawa

Men’s Soccer: Joseph Wren

Women’s Soccer: Clara Slate-Liu

Men’s Golf: Ethan Alexander

Softball: Jaeda Cabunoc

Women’s Tennis: Berylin Lau

Women’s Volleyball: Alecza Abary

Team GPA Awards

Larger roster (11 or more): Women’s Soccer, 3.59

Small roster (10 or fewer): Women’s Tennis, 3.68