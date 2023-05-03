comscore Column: Better tack needed for nene, feral cats | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Better tack needed for nene, feral cats

  • By Cathy Goeggel
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

Saturday’s editorial pertaining to nene and cats was economical with facts and deserved to be thoroughly researched before its blanket condemnation of the “trap, neuter, return and manage” (TNRM) movement (“Stop feeding feral cats,” Our View, Star-Advertiser). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: It’s past time for teachers to get full-page attention

Scroll Up