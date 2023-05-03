Letter: Beloved companion dog of 15 years remembered

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I had 15 wonderful years with my service dog, rescued from the Kauai Humane Society, by my side. Some of her favorite places were Costco, Panda Express and “Micky D’s.” I think maybe because she learned that from me.

I bought a roasted chicken on “$5 Fridays” at Safeway, one of her favorites, and it now just didn’t taste so great without her.

I had taken her to many veterinarians the last month. Her kidneys and liver had both failed and with a chronic disease, it was time.

The Humane Society was calling us, as life became full circle.

It was the managing vet’s last day, and she invited us to a private appointment and reassured me I was doing right, pono. Seconds before my sweet dog was euthanized, I gave her chocolate-covered Kirkland almonds. Dogs love chocolate, but it can be deadly.

And then the stress and pain disappeared from her, and she looked at peace.

James “Kimo” Rosen

Kapaa

