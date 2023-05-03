comscore Letter: Beloved companion dog of 15 years remembered | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Beloved companion dog of 15 years remembered

I had 15 wonderful years with my service dog, rescued from the Kauai Humane Society, by my side. Some of her favorite places were Costco, Panda Express and “Micky D’s.” I think maybe because she learned that from me. Read more

