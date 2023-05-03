Letter: HMSA execs’ pay raises go beyond bad optics

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the raises for HMSA executives (“HMSA execs saw big pandemic pay raises,” Star-Advertiser, April 30): First the City Council, now a nonprofit. I guess COVID time was big time for the bosses.

At least HMSA CEO Mark Mugiishi is aware about the bad optics for HMSA’s leaders. He says the raises are not from the premiums. OK, then lower the premiums or don’t fire the underlings.

I know doctors who are burdened with paperwork (electronic). Are they doing what HMSA underlings used to do? Do doctors have time to use their skills for their patients?

What about doctors’ compensation from insurance? Is HMSA one of the reasons for our lack of doctors and nurses?

I don’t know, but I can use my imagination. It’s not the optics, it’s the smell.

Jean Toyama

Downtown

