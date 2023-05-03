Letter: Set up sports division for trans athletes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I just read Brittney Griner’s comments about trans women being allowed to compete against women. As a former Olympian, I have not been in favor of this. Read more

I just read Brittney Griner’s comments about trans women being allowed to compete against women. As a former Olympian, I have not been in favor of this.

Griner’s argument is that everyone should be allowed to compete. That I agree with. I wanted to comment that setting up a separate division in sports for trans athletes would be a good compromise.

Brent Berk

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter