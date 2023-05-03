Letter: Spread aloha via clubs on every school campus

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Live Aloha” is not just an old bumper sticker. It is a way of life and being for many. I’m not saying that aloha is endangered, though it’s sometimes commercialized and marketed as a commodity. But for those of us who have experienced real and genuine aloha, we will never forget the experience and in fact we want to share that spirit with others. We have an opportunity, even an obligation, to see that the Aloha Spirit is more widely shared and experienced.

We should consider establishing halau or Pacific Islander clubs on each public school campus, open to all students. This can be a great opportunity to really experience Hawaiian (and Pacific Islander) culture at its best, not just to learn about Hawaii from a purely academic perspective. For students looking for a better way or in fact feel marginalized, it can be a place where they can experience a sense of belonging. Aloha is truly Hawaii’s gift to the world.

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

