Off the news: All 10 red-light traffic cams now on

It’s on: The red-light safety camera feed, that is. A red-light camera at South King Street and Ward Avenue began issuing warnings Friday to the registered owner of any car running that light; citations will be issued after 30 days. It’s the last of 10 red-light safety cameras installed by Hawaii’s Department of Transportation, as part of a two-year pilot program on Oahu.

Keep your eyes peeled and foot on the brake at these intersections, where citations are live: Vineyard Boulevard/Palama Street, Vineyard/Liliha Street, Vineyard/Nuuanu Avenue, Pali Highway/Vineyard, Pali /School Street and Likelike Highway/School. Warnings are going out at four other sites, for now, but that’ll soon change.