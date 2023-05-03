comscore Off the news: All 10 red-light traffic cams now on | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News

Off the news: All 10 red-light traffic cams now on

  Today
  Updated 8:46 p.m.

It’s on: The red-light safety camera feed, that is. A red-light camera at South King Street and Ward Avenue began issuing warnings Friday to the registered owner of any car running that light; citations will be issued after 30 days. Read more

