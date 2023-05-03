Editorial | Off the News Off the news: All 10 red-light traffic cams now on Today Updated 8:46 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s on: The red-light safety camera feed, that is. A red-light camera at South King Street and Ward Avenue began issuing warnings Friday to the registered owner of any car running that light; citations will be issued after 30 days. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s on: The red-light safety camera feed, that is. A red-light camera at South King Street and Ward Avenue began issuing warnings Friday to the registered owner of any car running that light; citations will be issued after 30 days. It’s the last of 10 red-light safety cameras installed by Hawaii’s Department of Transportation, as part of a two-year pilot program on Oahu. Keep your eyes peeled and foot on the brake at these intersections, where citations are live: Vineyard Boulevard/Palama Street, Vineyard/Liliha Street, Vineyard/Nuuanu Avenue, Pali Highway/Vineyard, Pali /School Street and Likelike Highway/School. Warnings are going out at four other sites, for now, but that’ll soon change. Previous Story Off the news: Sweet lease deal for Waiahole tenants