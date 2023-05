Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

State lawmakers are poised Thursday to pass House Bill 1366, $100,000 in a pilot program to give homeless people airfare to live with mainland family and relatives. Read more

Some have argued that mainlanders fly to Hawaii for better homeless services, even though experts say most of Hawaii’s unsheltered are from here.

But even local folks could qualify for the airfare, if they have mainland kin to pick them up. The cost of living — one cause of homelessness — has driven many of those families to leave Hawaii.